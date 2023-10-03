Shell Oil Launches A Sponsorship Partnership With SoFi Stadium And The Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Equilon Enterprises, better known to consumers as Shell Oil, has signed a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park, and the Los Angeles Rams.

The deal will see Shell become the “exclusive fuel sponsor” for all three organizations, encompassing the Rams, SoFi Stadium, the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater, and the under construction mixed-use district, Hollywood Park.

As part of the deal, Shell will provide discounts for Fuel Rewards members in Los Angeles and greater surrounding areas on Rams gameday, and will develop activations for participating venues that include VIP lounge seating, fan giveaways, seat upgrades, and more. Shell will look to host similar pop-ups in Hollywood Park’s retail space, which opened this summer.

As well, Shell will support SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park on community initiatives focused on health and wellness, financial empowerment, STEAM education, and sustainability in Inglewood and the greater Los Angeles region, and will support the team’s youth-oriented Flag Football programs.

“We’re delighted to make this commitment to the LA Rams and the Hollywood Park community,” said Barbara Stoyko, Senior Vice President of Mobility Americas at Shell. “Shell has over 100 years of history in the Los Angeles area, and we’ve been fortunate to earn customers’ loyalty by providing them with the fuels or charging they need to power their journeys. With this new sponsorship, we’re able to further reward our Fuel Rewards members in the Los Angeles area with 25 cents off per gallon every time the Rams play.”

“Building on a relationship that began in 2018, we are thrilled to bring Shell to SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park as well as work together across the greater Los Angeles community,” said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. “As we look to celebrate football at all levels, we are grateful to have Shell come on board and support youth athletes and our efforts to increase access to flag football throughout Southern California.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Shell who matches our commitment to give back to the Inglewood and greater Los Angeles communities,” said Greg Kish, senior vice president, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “Shell has a long history in the Los Angeles area, and we look forward to working alongside them and the Los Angeles Rams throughout the season and beyond.”