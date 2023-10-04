Haley Griffin And Henry Thomas Promoted To Junior Account Execs At Shore Fire Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations specialists Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Haley Griffin and Henry Thomas to Junior Account Executives.

Both Griffin and Thomas first joined Shore Fire in 2022 as interns and both were quickly advanced to Publicity Assistants that same year, Shore Fire said.

During her brief tenure with the PR agency, Griffin served as assistant to Senior Vice President Rebecca Shapiro, played a key role in campaigns for Nguyen Coffee Supply, grentperez, and ROSIE, and took on oversight of Shore Fire Media’s internship program.

A native of Wisconsin, Griffin attended Berklee College of Music on a vocal scholarship and graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Professional Music. In addition to Shore Fire, Griffin interned at Hit Songs Deconstructed, Powderfinger Promotions, and MN2S where she was hired as a contract bio writer.

She also attended USC, earning both a fellowship and scholarship to attend its master’s program “Specialized Journalism: The Arts.”

Henry Thomas came to Shore Fire from the indie PR company Clandestine Label Services but also did internships at independent labels Northern Spy Records and Luaka Bop. At Shore Fire, Thomas contributed to campaigns for Kesha, Trixie Mattel, Prince’s Diamonds and Pearls reissue, indie rockers MAN ON MAN, and 2023 Grammy-nominees ODESZA, as well as Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 US tour.

A New York native, Thomas attended Skidmore College where he majored in American Studies and wrote his senior thesis on the commercialization of 20th-century American folk music while moonlighting on Skidmore’s community radio station WSPN.

“In just over a year, Haley and Henry have displayed their talent, commitment, and growth. We’re excited to recognize their contributions and confident that they will shine in their new roles.”