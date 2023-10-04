Hardy Postpones Multiple Shows Due To Health Issues

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Hardy announced the cancellation of multiple upcoming shows while he is being treated for mental health issues.

In a statement posted to his social media, Hardy revealed that he has been struggling with the impact of acute anxiety after he was involved in a tour bus accident in 2022.

Since the accident, he’s been suffering from panic attacks that have resulted in hospitalization, Hardy said.

“I need a moment to focus on me and make myself better for my wife, family, and you, the fans,” he wrote.

Hardy suffered the tour bus accident in October 2022, which left him and several members of his touring crew, including the bus driver, with injuries.

The cancellations include two dates of Hardy’s current Mockingbird and Crow tour on October 5th and 7th, both of which will refund tickets with no plans for rescheduled dates.

Additionally, Hardy announced that his performance at The Georgia Rodeo will be moved to April 12th, 20204.

According to Hardy, he plans to return to the road for his performance at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas on October 12.