Sean Cohen Named President And Executive Officer At BCE

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian telecommunications and media giant BCE announced that Sean Cohan has been appointed to lead the company following the retirement of Wade Oosterman.

“I look forward to working with Sean as he leads the Bell Media team in delivering the most compelling content across every platform. Sean and his leadership team will be responsible for Bell Media’s portfolio of premier entertainment, news and information assets. These industry-leading platforms include CTV, Canada’s most-watched network for 22 years; CTV News, Canada’s most-watched news; TSN and RDS, the top English and French-language sports broadcasters in the country; and Crave, the leading Canadian-owned streaming platform.”

Cohan brings a wealth of experience in media and consumer-oriented businesses to his new role. He most recently served as Chief Growth Officer & President at Nielsen, where he spearheaded strategy, corporate development, partnerships and all international teams and activities.

He also spent 15 years at A+E Networks, including a role as President of International and Digital Media.

In addition to his leadership role, Cohan will also serve as an Executive Officer to BCE, the company said.

Cohan steps into the role vacated by Wade Oosterman, who announced plans to retire after a three-year tenure as President of Bell Media.