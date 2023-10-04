Warner Music Takes A Stake In The Dubai-Based Talent Representation Firm HuManagement

Warner Music continued its expansion in the Arabian Peninsula with an equity stake in HuManagement, the Dubai-based talent representation firm.

HuManagement, which straddles the worlds of music, film, television, sports, digital media, and marketing, represents a roster that includes more than 300 content creators with cultural relevance to the region.

As part of the deal, Warner and HuManagement will enter into a long-term A&R scouting agreement, allowing Warner to identify regional artists and help bring them to international audiences.

Additionally, HuManagement’s marketing, PR, bespoke social media strategies, and branding capabilities will be made available to artists on Warner Music’s roster.

The new deal expands on HuManagement’s existing relationship with Warner that saw the two companies collaborate on two artists: Arabian singer-songwriter Dalia Mubarak and Lebanese singer and TV personality, Maya Diab. Both artists were initially identified by HuManagement and then accelerated via Warner Music, the companies stated.

“As we continue to grow our operations in the Middle East and establish ourselves as market leaders, it’s imperative that we offer our artists an unrivaled service. By partnering with HuManagement, we are further enhancing the value we can provide to our roster and can guarantee them rounded end-to-end support, for the likes of live shows, sponsorships, and brand developments,” said Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Music.

“Together with Warner Music, we are poised to amplify the voices of our region’s exceptional artists and creators, setting the stage for a transformative era of cultural exchange and artistic excellence,” Tarek Abou Jaoude, co-founder of HuManagement added.