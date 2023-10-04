Wasserman Completes The Acquisition Of CSM Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talent representation and marketing agency Wasserman announced the completion of its acquisition of CSM Sport & Entertainment, expanding the company’s reach in sports, music, and entertainment.

Following the closing of the deal, CSM will continue to operate in its current form before it is integrated into Wasserman in 2024.

The deal connects Wasserman with CSM Sport & Entertainment’s existing network of relationships, properties, and talents across 27 countries and 62 cities worldwide, expanding their presence in Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North and South America.

“The completion of the Wasserman-CSM deal is another exciting and important milestone in Wasserman’s growth as we continue to build a company that serves the best talent, brands, and properties across the world. I, along with the entire Wasserman team, am looking forward to working with Matt Vandrau and his colleagues as part of a world-class management group running a global platform that powers the business of sports, music, entertainment, and culture,” stated Wasserman CEO Casey Wasserman.

“We are hugely excited about the future following the completion of the Wasserman-CSM acquisition. For me, this is more than a sale of our business. It’s the combining of expertise that brings together the brightest and the best in the world of sport, music, entertainment, and culture. This is the start of what will be an incredible new chapter, and I look forward to working alongside Casey and team to ensure sustainable success,” added Matt Vandrau, Group CEO of CSM.