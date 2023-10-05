BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Sweet Honey In The Rock has signed with The Kurland Agency.

Now in its 50th year, Sweet Honey In The Rock’s current roster includes vocalists Carol Maillard, Louise Robinson, Aisha Kahlil, Nitanju Bolade Casel, and Rochelle Rice, with Romeir Mendez on upright acoustic/electric bass, and American Sign Language interpreter, Barbara Hunt.

The group continues to write and record politically conscious music that touches on serious issues such as women’s rights, gun violence, along with lighter fare, including love, spirituality, and children’s songs.

Since their inception in Washington D.C. in 1973, the group has performed at numerous high-profile venues around the world, including more than 30 shows at New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall, as well as Sydney Opera House, Royal Albert Hall, The Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, to name a few.

Sweet Honey In The Rock is currently lined up for a string of shows in late 2023 and early 2024.

11/03/23 – Saint Mary’s City, MD – Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center

11/11/23 – Boston, MA – The Institute of Contemporary Art

11/12/23 – Boston, MA – The Institute of Contemporary Art

02/17/24 – Cheverly, MD – Publick Playhouse

02/18/24 – Cheverly, MD – Publick Playhouse

03/08/24 – Carlisle, PA – Anita Tuvin Schlecter Auditorium

03/09/24 – Needham, MA – Needham Town Hall

04/12/24 – Athens, GA – Hodgson Concert Hall at the University of Georgia Performing Arts Center

04/13/24 – New Haven, CT – Trinity Church of the Green