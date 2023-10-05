Artist Managers From Seven20 And AYITA Join Forces To Launch The Circuit Group

From left to right: Harvey Tadman, David Gray, Jessica Wilson, Dean Wilson, and Brett Fischer of The Circuit Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent managers from the management companies Seven20 and AYITA have joined forces to launch The Circuit Group.

Founded by Seven20’s Dean and Jessica Wilson along with AYITA’s Brett Fischer, David Gray, and Harvey Tadman, The Circuit Group will seek to work with clients to develop business opportunities around an artist’s intellectual property portfolio, with the management company investing equity into the artist IP.

The new venture includes multiple verticals in the music business alongside traditional artist management operations, the company said.

“The engine at the center of everything in the music business is the song,” said Dean Wilson, CEO and Co-founder of The Circuit Group and longtime manager of deadmau5. “At The Circuit Group, we are building a network of businesses around IP, putting artists’ creativity at the center and engaging and sustaining them over the long term. This ensures that artists continue to share in every revenue stream available to them and ultimately gives them more control over their destinies than traditional business models have offered them.”

The Circuit Group plans to begin making catalog acquisitions of up to 50% of an artist’s song catalog, providing an immediate source of revenue for artists while aligning management and client incentives.

As well, The Circuit Group will seek to invest in or form other strategic partnerships to leverage artist IP in recorded music, publishing, merchandise, brand deals, gaming, events, Web3, new music technologies, and more.

At launch, The Circuit Group represents master & publishing rights to over 3000 songs, totaling more than 5 billion combined streams and 7 GRAMMY nominations. Their roster includes Chris Lake, deadmau5, FISHER, HoneyLuv, NERO, and Ninajirachi, to name a few.

“I’ve worked with artists for nearly 20 years,” said Brett Fischer, Co-founder of The Circuit Group. “What’s being built at Circuit is exciting because we get to really push the limits on each artist’s business and get them the credit they deserve. The company’s mission is excellent. It gives us managers more information to make the right moves while building these brands with a long-term goal in mind.”

Circuit Group currently maintains offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and London.