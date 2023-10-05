LANY Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The pop-rock band LANY detailed the North American leg of their beautiful blur World Tour, with shows kicking off at The Ritz in Raleigh, North Carolina on February 14th.
The Live Nation-produced tour includes more than 30 shows, including performances at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, the South Side Ballroom in Dallas, the The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Los Angeles, and the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
The North American tour segment announcement follows the release of LANY’s fifth studio album ‘a beautiful blur’ which includes the previously released smash singles “Love At First Fight,” “Alonica,” “XXL,” and “Home Is Where The Hurt Is.
The Seated Registered Artist presale begins Tuesday October 10th at 10 am through Thursday, October 12th at 10 pm local.
a beautiful blur North America Routing:
February 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
February 16 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
February 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
February 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
February 23 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock live
February 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
February 29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater
March 2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
March 4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater*
March 5 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
March 7 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom*
March 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
March 10 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
March 12 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
March 14 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
March 16 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
March 17 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
March 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater
March 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
March 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
March 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
March 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
March 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
March 29 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
April 2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
April 4 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
April 5 – Toronto, ON – History
April 8 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
April 9 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
April 11 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
April 12 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom