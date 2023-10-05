LANY Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The pop-rock band LANY detailed the North American leg of their beautiful blur World Tour, with shows kicking off at The Ritz in Raleigh, North Carolina on February 14th.

The Live Nation-produced tour includes more than 30 shows, including performances at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, the South Side Ballroom in Dallas, the The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Los Angeles, and the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

The North American tour segment announcement follows the release of LANY’s fifth studio album ‘a beautiful blur’ which includes the previously released smash singles “Love At First Fight,” “Alonica,” “XXL,” and “Home Is Where The Hurt Is.

The Seated Registered Artist presale begins Tuesday October 10th at 10 am through Thursday, October 12th at 10 pm local.

a beautiful blur North America Routing:

February 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

February 16 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

February 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

February 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

February 23 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock live

February 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

February 29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live – Moody Theater

March 2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

March 4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater*

March 5 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

March 7 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom*

March 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

March 10 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

March 12 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

March 14 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

March 16 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

March 17 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

March 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater

March 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

March 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

March 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

March 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

March 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

March 29 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

April 2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

April 4 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

April 5 – Toronto, ON – History

April 8 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 9 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

April 11 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

April 12 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom