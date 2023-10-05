Lorrie Morgan, Shenandoah, And Aaron Lewis Among The Headliners For Outback’s Randy Travis Tribute Show

HUNTSVILLE, AL (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter Outback Presents announced the talent lineup for the upcoming tribute concert for country legend Randy Travis.

‘A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis – 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time’ will feature both established hitmakers and some of Travis’ favorite rising stars, including Aaron Lewis, Ben Haggard, Craig Campbell, Darryl Worley, David Nail, Dennis Quaid, Jacob Tolliver, James Dupre, Jamie O’Neal, Jerrod Niemann, John Berry, Lee Roy Parnell, Lorrie Morgan, Shenandoah, T. Graham Brown, Taylor Hicks, Thompson Square, Tony Jackson, The Original Randy Travis Band, and surprise guests!

The concert will take place at the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama on Tuesday, October 24.

A portion of the proceeds for the event will go to support the Randy Travis Foundation, which helps to raise awareness about strokes and aphasia, and supports musical education in schools. Travis was sidelined from his career as a performing artist after he suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013 after he was admitted to a Dallas hospital with viral cardiomyopathy, following a viral respiratory infection.

Tickets to the Randy Travis tribute are on sale now at the Von Braun Center box office as well as ticketmaster.com and randytravis.com.