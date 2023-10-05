Songtradr Responds To Bandcamp Union, Confirms Layoffs

(Hypebot) — Songtradr has responded to a letter from the Bandcamp United union expressing employee concerns after it was announced earlier this week that Epic Games had sold Bandcamp to the music licensing platform.

The Union letter called for “employment offers for all workers; clear, consistent, and equitable voluntary severance offers; and recognition of their union at Songtradr with a speedy continuation to bargaining.”

Songtradr has now responded, acknowledging that there will be downsizing “to ensure a sustainable and healthy company” and that Epic would provide severance for those who were laid off.

The new owners also say that they intend to continue existing Bandcamp services, including Bandcamp Fridays, Bandcamp Daily, and its artist-first revenue share. The next Bandcamp Friday is tomorrow, October 5th.

The full statement from Songtradr

“We have received Bandcamp United’s letter and are reviewing it. Supporting the Bandcamp community will be our number one priority once the purchase is completed.

Songtradr does not own or control Bandcamp yet. We are in the process of acquiring Bandcamp from Epic Games, and we expect the transaction to close within the next few weeks. Epic has committed to running Bandcamp Friday as planned and will ensure Bandcamp can continue to operate and support artists through this transition.

Not all Bandcamp employees will receive offers from Songtradr. Based on its current financials, Bandcamp requires some adjustments to ensure a sustainable and healthy company that can serve its community of artists and fans long into the future. Those that don’t receive offers within the next few weeks will receive severance from Epic as part of their layoffs as communicated on September 28th.

We will work towards a fair and equitable outcome for the global members of the Bandcamp team.

Songtradr is planning to keep all the existing Bandcamp services that fans and artists love including Bandcamp Friday’s, Bandcamp Daily and its artist-first revenue share.”

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.