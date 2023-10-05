The Hackensaw Boys Signs With Odyssey Touring

RICHMOND, VA (CelebrityAccess) — The Americana-focused string band, Hackensaw Boys have signed with Odyssey Touring for exclusive representation.

The Hackensaw Boys, which formed two decades ago in Charlottesville Virginia by Rob Bullington, Tom Peloso, David Sickmen, and Robert “Bobby” St. Ours, has developed a reputation for their gritty talk on Americana and trad folk, as well as live performances.

The group, which operates as a collective, sometimes boasting as many as 20 members, is currently operating as a four-piece group with a lineup that includes David Sickmen (guitar), Caleb Powers (fiddle), Beau Dodson (drums/percussion), and Chris Stevens (bass).

Following their signing with Odyssey, the Hackensaw Boys are currently booking shows for 2024 and beyond.