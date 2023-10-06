Bruce Springsteen Shares An Updated Itinerary For His Postponed Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After postponing the remainder of his outstanding 2023 concerts earlier this week while he recovers from a peptic ulcer, Bruce Springsteen announced the details of the rescheduled shows, which will take place in 2024.

The rescheduled dates come in two rounds of shows, with the first round starting at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on March 19th (originally set for November 30th) and wrapping on April 21st at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The second round of dates takes place in late summer, starting on August 15th at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and concluding on September 13th at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

A third round of rescheduled Canadian dates for 2024 will be announced next week, the Boss said.

All tickets for the postponed performances remain valid for the newly announced dates. Information about each individual show, including details regarding refunds, is available through the official ticketing company for the specific date.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s postponed U.S. tour dates have been rescheduled and announced for 2024:

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)

March 25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)

March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)

March 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023)

April 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)

April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023)

April 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)

April 15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023)

April 18 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)

April 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023)

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (Sept. 12, 2023)

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023)

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)

Aug. 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023)

Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)

Sept. 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from Sept. 9, 2023)