Drake To Take A Hiatus From Music

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) –Canadian superstar Drake says he’s taking a break from music for “maybe a year or so,” as he tries to recover from stomach issues that he’s been suffering from for years.

Drake, who is 36, broke the news to fans during an appearance on his SiriusXM “Table For One” radio show on Friday.

“Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life. I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach, I’m just saying what it is,” Drake said.

“I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m going to be real with you,” he added.

Drake went on to note that his hiatus from music will likely last for at least a year.

“I need to get right, I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on,” he continued, adding, “So I’ma lock the door on the studio for a little bit, I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”