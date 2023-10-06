Kilimanjaro Live Hires Pablo Janczur To Helm A New Welsh Expansion

CARDIFF, Wales (CelebrityAccess) — British promoter Kilimanjaro Live announced the launch of a new Welsh regional office that will be helmed by the newly hire Pablo Janczur.

Janczur, formerly of Orchard Live, will oversee Kilimanjaro’s new Welsh concert division with plans to expand the company’s offering of concerts and live shows in the region.

The expansion buildings on Kilimanjaro’s previous history in Wales, which includes work with bands and projects, such as Stereophonics, and Wakestock, as well as shows such as Ed Sheeran at venues including Cardiff Castle, Principality Stadium, Cardiff City Football Club, Morfa Stadium Swansea, Swansea Singleton Park and Wrexham Football Club.

‘I’m delighted to be Joining Kilimanjaro Live and bringing my experience and expertise in the Welsh market gained over the past 20 plus years. Our combined strengths in the indoor and outdoor sector has great potential for growth and innovation. I’m excited about the next chapter working alongside the team and contributing to further growth here,’ stated Pablo Janczur, the new Head of Kilimanjaro Live Wales.

“With over 20 years of experience in live entertainment across Wales, we’re very pleased to welcome Pablo into the Kilimanjaro Live fold. His knowledge and energy within this sector is second to none, and to have him on board will bolster our live music offering across the country, linking in with Kilimanjaro Live in London, Regular Music in Scotland and Singular Artists in Northern Ireland and Eire,” added Kilimanjaro CEO Stuart Galbraith.