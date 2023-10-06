Taylor Swift Leads The 2023 MTV European Music Award Nominations

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — The nominations have been announced for the MTV European Video Music Awards with Taylor Swift leading the charge with seven picks, including nominations for Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video.
Olivia Rodrigo and SZA were close behind, with six nominations apiece, including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video.
Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj are all tied at four nominations each, boasting picks for Best Song and Best Artist.
Along with the familiar names, the 2023 MTV EMAs also welcomes 26 first-time nominees, including BTS’s Jung Kook, whose foray into the world of solo artistry earned him three nominations for 2023, including Best Song and Best K-pop.
Fans can vote for their favorite artists across all categories at www.mtvema.com ahead of the awards show, which will take place at Nord Villepinte in Paris on November 5th, marking the show’s first return to the City of Lights since 1995.
The 2023 MTV EMA will broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries and on Pluto TV globally on 5 November, and it will be available on demand on Paramount+.
COMPLETE LIST OF 2023 NOMINEES:
BEST SONG
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Jung Kook feat. Latto – “Seven”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Rema with Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
BEST VIDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “Bongos”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Little Simz – “Gorilla”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Central Cee x Dave – “Sprinter”
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – “Creepin'”
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”
Rema with Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
BEST NEW
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
BEST ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD
BEST ELECTRONIC
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
BEST LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
BEST PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
BEST GROUP
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER