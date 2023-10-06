The CMT Awards To Return To Austin In 2024

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Following an uptick in viewership for 2023, organizers of the CMT Music Awards announced that the awards show will return to Austin next year.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards will take place at Austin’s Moody Center on April 7th and will air live on CBS and streamed via Paramount+ with SHOWTIME*.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the “CMT MUSIC AWARDS” on CBS back to Austin in 2024!” said CMT Music Awards Executive Producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin, and Leslie Fram. “From the electrifying, sold-out Moody Center crowd to fans packing the streets for our outdoor Congress stage and Bevo himself walking the Red Carpet, our Texas-sized welcome proved to be one of our biggest and most unforgettable shows yet. We’re thankful to our incredible partners at Moody and the City of Austin and thrilled to bring CMT’s signature blend of world premieres, genre-blending surprises, and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations back this April!”

In 2023, the awards show broke expectations when it posted 6.18 million viewers in its live broadcast, an increase of 5% over the previous year. The live stream of the broadcast also saw a viewership gain of 16% over 2022, CMT said.

The performers, nominees and hosts for 2024 have not been announced.