Country Banjo Legend Buck Trent Dead At 85

BRANSON, MO (CelebrityAccess) — The award-winning multi-instrumentalist Buck Trent, who shared a stage with fellow country legends such as Roy Acuff and Dolly Parton, died on October 9th. He was 85.

His passing was announced by his wife, Jean Trent, on social media: “It is with great sorrow and a broken heart to say my husband, my love, Buck Trent, went to be with Jesus this morning. I lost my best friend, and the world lost a Master Musician and Country Music Legend. Oh Yeah!”

Born in South Carolina, Trent was drawn to music at an early age and became a regular on regional country radio stations such as Spartanburg’s’ WORD and WSPA while he was still a teen.

In 1959, after forays to California and Texas, Trent landed in Nashville, where he joined the Bill Carlisle Show and made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1960, he joined Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys for a brief stint before signing on with Porter Wagoner Show for more than a decade. He also appeared on the Marty Stuart Show and Hee Haw on multiple occasions.

His skill with a variety of instruments made him an in-demand performer for live shows as well and he performed with artists such as Roy Acuff and Roy Clark, who he toured the Soviet Union with in 1976.

He also performed and recorded with Dolly Parton, with his banjo featured on hits such as “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene”.

In the 1980s, he began performing in Branson and transitioned to the city full-time in the 1990s, hosting the Buck Trent Country Music Show, the city’s first live morning country music show.

“I worked with him for years as a partner with the Roy Clark Show,” said veteran country agent Jim Halsey. “Buck Trent is one of the greatest banjo players ever. We will all miss him. Thank you, Buck Trent, for being in all our lives.”