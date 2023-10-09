Dinesh Ratam Named Managing Director of Warner Music Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced the appointment of Dinesh Ratnam to the role of Managing Director of Warner Music Malaysia.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Ratnam will be responsible for overseeing Warner Music’s operation in the region with a mandate to expand the label’s presence in Southeast Asia.

In his new role, he will report to Chris Gobalakrishna and Jonathan Serbin, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Asia, and will be a core member of Warner Music’s regional executive team.

Ratnam began his career as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan with a focus on technology, media, and the telecommunications sectors. He went on to hold various roles at iflix, a prominent video-on-demand service, and served as a Director in the CEO’s Office of Catcha Group, a prominent Southeast Asian e-commerce collective.

Most recently, Ratnam facilitated the international expansion of iQiyi, a premium video on-demand streaming service, where he served as Senior Director in the International Business Department and the Country Manager for Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.

“I am honored and excited to join Warner Music Malaysia. Music is the heartbeat of modern media, weaving together stories, experiences, and emotions in ways that resonate with audiences, making it pivotal in shaping contemporary culture. This is a remarkable opportunity to collaborate with a talented team and further elevate the visibility and success of our artists both locally and globally. I firmly believe in the immense potential of Malaysian music talent to further cultivate profound influence and impact beyond just the shores of the country. I look forward to leveraging Warner Music’s rich catalog and resources to create new avenues for growth and innovation,” Ratnam stated.

“With its vibrant diversity and immense talent, the Malaysian music scene serves as a vital hub for cultural exchange and artistic expression. Dinesh’s appointment signifies our dedication to nurturing this thriving ecosystem. With his wealth of experience and innovative approach, we are confident that Dinesh will play a pivotal role in amplifying the influence of Malaysian music, fostering collaboration, and unlocking new opportunities for our artists across the region,” Chris Gobalakrishna.