System Of A Down And Slipknot Lead The Lineup For Sick New World 2024

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — After a successful debut in 2023, the Sick New World festival will make its return to Las Vegas next year with a lineup that includes some of rock’s biggest names.

Set for the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 27, the one-day fest features a lineup of more than 65 artists across five stages, including headliners such as Slipknot and System Of A Down.

The lineup also includes Bring Me The Horizon, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Danny Elfman, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, and more.

Fans can sign up now to be eligible for tickets to the festival with presales set to begin on October 13th.

Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13 at 2 PM PT.