Carletta Higginson Joins WMG As Chief Digital Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced that Carletta Higginson has been hired as Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer.

In her new post at WMG, Higginson will oversee WMG’s global digital partnerships, from deal-making through account management, and will also be tasked with innovating new commercial opportunities through digital partnerships.

Higginson, who is based in New York, will officially take up her new role at WMG on October 16th, reporting to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

“It’s rare to find someone of Carletta’s multifaceted expertise – who understands the full scope of the music publishing and recorded music businesses as well as the dynamics of streaming, social media, and AI. She has great commercial instincts, a sharp legal mind, and a collaborative approach to building well-aligned partnerships. As we pioneer the future of music with our artists and songwriters, she’ll be an invaluable addition to our senior management team,” stated Robert Kyncl.

“This is a very exciting time to be in music with many new avenues opening up. I’ve worked closely with the outstanding team at WMG for many years, and I’m very happy to be joining Robert and everyone at WMG to help chart the future together. Above all, I’m a huge fan of the company’s incredible roster of songwriters and artists,” Higginson added.

Higginson joins WMG from Google, where she served as Global Head of Music Publishing at YouTube and Google Play. She also spent time as an attorney, focused on securities and later, content, media, and entertainment, including at Jenner & Block LLP where she was named a partner in 2011.

Higginson holds a JD from Columbia Law School and a BA from NYU.

She will step into the role vacated by Oana Ruxandra, who recently announced her departure from WMG.

“Oana’s played a key role in the evolution of WMG and the music business, across a wide range of revenue streams and different types of innovation. On behalf of everyone at the company, I’d like to thank her for many achievements and wish her all the best in her future entrepreneurial endeavors,” Robert Kyncl stated.