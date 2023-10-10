Legendary Latin Hitmaker Rudy Perez Signs A Publishing And Catalog Deal With Reservoir

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Reservoir Media announced the formation of a new partnership with Latin songwriter and producer Rudy Perez.

The deal includes the acquisition of Perez’s catalog, including hits recorded by artists such as Christina Aguilera, and Julio Iglesias, as well as a publishing deal for his future works.

Over the course of his career, Perez has contributed to hundreds of charting songs, including 300 top-ten hits for artists such as Jose Feliciano, Natalie Cole, Julio Iglesias, Luis Miguel, Christina Aguilera, Luis Fonsi, and more.

Those hits include “Pero Me Acuerdo de Tí” and “Si No Te Hubiera Conocido” off Aguilera’s 6x-Platinum (Latin) album Mi Reflejo, which topped both Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Latin Pop Albums charts, and which took home the Latin Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Album.

Along with his ability to write hit songs, Perez is also a major figure in the Latin recording world, having co-founded both the Latin Recording Academy in 1997 and the Latin Grammys in 2000.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Reservoir family. I look forward to collaborating on new projects with their entire team as I embark on the next phase of my career,” Perez stated.

“It is remarkable what Rudy has done to uplift Latin music through his songwriting, producing, and overall championing for the genre.” She added, “From day one our intention has been to meaningfully diversify Reservoir’s catalog with the highest quality music possible. Rudy is the best of the best, and we are thrilled to partner with him to bring his music to Reservoir,” added Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golnar Khosrowshahi.