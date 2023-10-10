Report: Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — Illness nearly derailed a concert by The Eagles in Indianapolis on Monday might.

The Eagles performance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse was nearly postponed after five members of the band’s road crew tested positive for COVID-19, the Indy Star reported on Tuesday.

Additionally, the show’s opening act, Steely Dan, was forced to drop out of the performance after the band’s frontman Donald Fagen was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness, according to The Star.

During the show, Henley thanked the Steve Miller band for stepping in to replace Steely Dan, who was originally announced as the tour’s support in July.

Steely Dan has missed multiple shows on the tour in recent weeks, including their performance in Denver last week and the band is no longer included on any of The Eagles upcoming shows in October.

“The show must go on,” Henley told the audience at the Fieldhouse on Monday night, The Star reported.