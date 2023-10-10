Warner Music Acquires Indian Artist Management And Live Events Company E-Positive

MUMBAI, India (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced the acquisition of the Indian artist management and live events promoter E-Positive, expanding the label group’s reach in the region.

Following the acquisition, E-Positive will continue to act as a standalone company and will continue to be led by its founder and current CEON Naushad Khan.

“I’ve worked towards developing a legacy for over 10 years and carved the journey of each one of my artists. I’m delighted that we’ve found a new home at Warner Music India. The team there will help us grow in the international market and will help our artists connect with more fans from around the world. We’re looking forward to the next chapter of E-Positive,” stated Khan.

“Naushad has done an incredible job of positioning E-Positive as a leading management company and his knowledge of brand partnerships and the live sector will be a great asset for us at Warner Music India. And it’s a privilege to welcome such a phenomenal artist as Darshan Raval into the global Warner Music family. Darshan is a true star, and we believe he can become a staple on the global stage,” added Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India.

E-Positive currently represents Darshan Raval, one of the most popular streaming artists in India. Raval, whose tracks have generated more than nine billion streams, is noted for his crossover potential and ability to release music in in languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.