ASM Global Taps Will Berryman As GM Of The Henrico Sports & Events Center

RICHMOND, VA (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management giant ASM Global announced the appointment of Will Berryman as general manager of the Henrico Sports & Events Center, which is slated to open at Virginia Center Commons this month.

In his new post, Berryman will oversee the event center’s day-to-day operations, including planning, programming, and events, as well as training of staff, and the implementation of emergency plans and procedures.

“Henrico Sports & Events Center is the beginning of an exciting time for Henrico County, and Will’s extensive background in the management and operation of sports and recreation events will be invaluable for this new venue,” said Les Crooks, regional vice president, ASM Global. “Will’s commitment to excellence will also help ASM Global to position this venue as a leader in youth-sports facilities and economic development, and we are confident that he is the perfect candidate to lead this dedicated team.”

“I am excited to take on the role of general manager at Henrico Sports & Events Center,” said Berryman. “The new venue will be a vibrant hub of sports, entertainment, and community engagement; and I look forward to the exciting events and new opportunities the venue will bring to Henrico County.”

The $50 million Henrico Sports & Events Center is currently in the final stages of development and will become an anchor for Virginia Center Commons, a redevelopment of the former Virginia Center Commons mall property that includes housing, retail and other uses.

The facility includes a 3,50o-capacity arena, as well as a flexible event space that can be configured to include 12 basketball courts or 24 volleyball courts simultaneously.

According to ASM Global, more than 42 organizations have already scheduled 185 dates for events at the Henrico Sports & Events Center through 2024.

The facility is expected to open this month, ASM Global said.