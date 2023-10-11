Concord Announces The 2023 Recipients Of The Concord Stax Scholarships

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Concord, owners of the iconic Stax Records label announced the recipients of the 2023 Concord Stax Scholarships, which provides full tuition for up to 20 students of the Stax Music Academy (SMA) in each year, with a commitment of at least five school years.

The scholarships are granted on a basis of both merit and financial need, and will be presented to each recipient in the name of an iconic Stax recording artist or executive. This includes Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, as well as his sister and Stax co-owner Estelle Axton. Other scholarships have been named for n, former Stax Records owner Al Bell, members of famed Stax solo and house band Booker T. and the M.G.’s, former Stax Records performing artist and Director of Publicity Deanie Parker, “We Three” songwriter and recording artist Bettye Crutcher, funk legends The Bar-Kays, and the King of Soul, and Otis Redding, among others.

The Stax Music Academy, founded in 2000, helps to provide young people from under-resourced communities in the greater Memphis with an industry-focused education and creative youth programming.

“It is our honor to play a part in the ongoing music performance, tech, and business education of so many remarkable young talents at Stax Music Academy,” said Concord Board Chairman Steve Smith. “They are the torch bearers of the values that embodied the original Stax Records of the late 1950s and 1960s…values that the Concord team holds dear more than 70 years later. Concord is proud to invest in another class of Stax Scholars, with confidence that we can help to fulfill their dreams of successful careers in entertainment.”

The full list of 2023 scholarship recipients

The Rance Allen Concord Stax Scholarship

Lauren Sanders

The Estelle Axton Concord Stax Scholarship

Anaya Murray

The Bar-Kays Concord Stax Scholarship

Christian Gillespie

The Al Bell Concord Stax Scholarship

Jayden Moore

The William Bell Concord Stax Scholarship

John B. Smith II

The Booker T. & the M.G.’s Concord Stax Scholarship

Zander Henley

The Little Milton Campbell Concord Stax Scholarship

Richana Turner-Snerling

The Bettye Crutcher Concord Stax Scholarship

Pasley Thompson

The Isaac Hayes Concord Stax Scholarship

Nicholas Dickerson

The Brett D. Hellerman Concord Stax Scholarship

Desmond Coppin

The Mable John Concord Stax Scholarship

Joi Stubbs

The Albert King Concord Stax Scholarship

Matthew Dia

The Linda Lyndell Concord Stax Scholarship

Mekhi Turner

The Deanie Parker Concord Stax Scholarship

Casey Malone

The David Porter Concord Stax Scholarship

Brandon Wooten

The Otis Redding Concord Stax Scholarship

Jonathon Cole, Jr

The Staple Singers Concord Stax Scholarship

Teiona Echols

The Jim Stewart Concord Stax Scholarship

Zipphorah Israel

The Johnnie Taylor Concord Stax Scholarship

Dontae Currie

The Rufus Thomas Concord Stax Scholarship

Joshua Gray