My Morning Jacket Team Up With nugs.net For Concert Recordings

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Indie rock icons My Morning Jacket are partnering with nugs.net to produce exclusive live recordings of their upcoming fall tour.

The tour kicks off on October 17th at Toronto’s Massey Hall and includes performances at venues such as The Beacon Theatre in New York, the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and The Met in Philadelphia before it wraps with two shows at the Chicago Theatre in Illinois on November 10th and 11th.

Following select shows on the tour, live recordings will be available within 24 hours for nugs.net subscribers and as 24-bit hi-resolution MQA, FLAC, and MP3 downloads.

For the tour, MMJ is partnering with the non-profit REVERB for the third consecutive year to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition, the band will support REVERB’s climate portfolio, which funds projects that demonstrably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry.

“Since my very first time seeing the band from the side of the stage at Bonnaroo 2004 during a raging lightning storm for their instantly legendary ‘Beyond Thunderdome’ set (which we released the next day), I’ve been hoping we would get to work with this band on a nightly basis,” says nugs.net founder and CEO Brad Serling. “I’m happy to say that day has come!”

MY MORNING JACKET – TOUR 2023

OCTOBER

17 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

19 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

20 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

21 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

25 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

30 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

NOVEMBER

3 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

4 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

7 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

9 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

10 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

11 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre