Singer-Songwriter Fancy Hagood Signs With UTA

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the signing of up-and-coming singer-songwriter Fancy Hagood for worldwide representation in all areas of his career.

Fancy, who hails from Bentonville, Arkansas first made a name for himself writing music for established artists such as Christina Aguilera, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts and Anderson East.

His 2021 solo debut, Southern Curiosity, earned Fance a nomination for “Best Country Record” at The Libera Awards and he followed it up in 2022 with his hit “Blue Dream Baby” featuring Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves.

Fancy’s music has found a place on digital streaming platforms as well, generating more than 30 million streams to date.

“Southern Sound,” the first single off his forthcoming sophomore album, was released on October 4th and he’s currently supporting the Brothers Osborne on a handful of dates on their fall tour.

At UTA, Fancy will be repped by a team that includes Nick Barnes, Marissa Smith, Brian Hill, and Lolo McClusky.