Spotify Releases A Guide To Help Artists ‘Get Ready For Wrapped’

(Hypebot) — Spotify’s annual Wrapped year-end recaps have become a true common cultural moment for both fans and the artists they love. To help artists prepare to make the most of the moment, Spotify has issued a “Get Ready For Wrapped” guide.

The checklist outlines how artists can make the most out of the activations offered to listeners during Wrapped and build stronger connections with both new and longtime fans.

Key components of every Wrapped campaign include:

Upload a 30-second video by November 15 to be featured in your top fans’ 2023 Wrapped experience on Spotify. “Speak directly to the fans who made you one of their top artists this year – right as they’re opening Wrapped. In less than 30 seconds, let them know what their support meant to you in 2023. You can share a story about a standout moment, tease what you’re working on next, or simply thank them for a great year.”

Last year Wrapped Week was the top week for merch sales on Spotify. Update and highlight tour dates.

Update your artist profile and check all your outgoing social links.

