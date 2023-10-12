ASM Global Appoints Will Beekman As VP Of Theater Operations & Content Development

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company ASM Global announced the appointment of Will Beekman as vice president, of theater operations and content development.

In his new post, Beekman will oversee the day-to-day operations of ASM Global’s theater division, including programming and event development, as well as branding for ASM Global’s portfolio of theaters and performing artist centers.

“For years we’ve witnessed Will’s unwavering commitment to his community and the venues he’s represented, like the Kirby Center, which received international recognition for ticket sales, and Mohegan Sun, where the event-shuddered pandemic couldn’t stop him from continuing to make improvements and upgrades to the facility,” said Doug Thornton, ASM Global executive vice president, arenas, stadiums and theaters. “Since his start in the live-event industry, Will has had a proven track record for success; and we are excited for him to continue to excel in his career in this new role at ASM Global.”

Along with his new duties, he will continue in his current role as booking director for ASM Global’s arenas in the Northeastern U.S.

Before his promotion, Beekman oversaw ASM Global-managed Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and he previously served as executive director for the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Beekman also serves on the boards of multiple non-profit organizations, including Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA and American Cancer Society (NY/Penn Chapter). He is also a two-time recipient of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “Innovator of the Year” award and recipient of the “Leadership Northeast Distinguished Leadership” award.