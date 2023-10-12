Chris Stapleton Postpones Multiple Shows Due To Illness

(CelebrityAccess) — Outlaw country artist Chris Stapleton announced the postponement of multiple shows while he recovers from respiratory ailments.

“To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston, and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” Stapleton said in a statement posted to his social media on Wednesday.

According to Stapleton, he’s on doctored-ordered vocal rest through the weekend.

“I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November,” the statement continued.

He also noted that ticket holders who cannot attend the new dates should “contact your point of purchase within the next seven days.”

Stapleton is now slated to return to the road in time for his October 19th show at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

His performance at the Cajundome in Lafayette has been rescheduled for November 16th; Cynthia Woods Pavilion in Houston is now set for November 17th; and the American Bank Center show in Corpus Cristi is now scheduled for November 18th.