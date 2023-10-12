Country Jam Colorado Reveals Star-Studded Lineup With Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett And More

GRAND FORKS, CO (CelebrityAccess) – The 32nd annual Country Jam Colorado (CJCO), held in the beautiful setting of Grand Forks on June 20 – 22, 2024, will feature Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett, Flatland Cavalry, Koe Wetzel, Lee Brice and more.

Produced by Live Nation (LN) and Neste Live, the country music festival is the first and longest-running in Colorado, drawing festival-goers from across the country. The 2024 edition not only brings the best and brightest in country music today, but it aims to provide expanded options for fans to experience the festival the way they choose.

“We always want to deliver the best possible overall experience and caliber of talent we can for the fans, whether it’s a first-time festival or a thirty-plus-year-old festival like Colorado,” said Gil Cunningham, President and CEO of Neste Live!, a joint venture of Live Nation. “We have added premium options this year to Colorado in addition to the offerings fans have come to expect. There’s quite literally something for everyone.”

An Alumni presale will take place starting Monday (October 16). Tickets and camping will go on sale to the public Friday (October 20) at 8 a.m. MT. Ticket prices are on a tiered schedule and will increase at each level, with the first increase on December 15.

The lowest price General Admission (GA) ticket gets fans access to some of the best names in country music, over 20 artists across three days, starting at just $165 and includes access to regional and national vendors, a specialty Food Truck village, experiential sponsor activations, thrill rides and photo opportunities as well as access to the Next From Nashville stage and shows throughout the weekend.

VIP tickets will be available on Friday (October 20), though they sold out ahead of the festival in 2023. VIP tickets include access to the festival VIP seating area and VIP Hospitality with amenities such as complimentary food and beverages during a festival happy hour, a private restroom, pop-up samplings, and a private bar throughout the weekend.

ULTRA VIP is a new addition in 2024. It is a premium ticket offering that includes a curated area for festival fans to enjoy a more private, upscale vibe with air-conditioned private restrooms, a premium bar, complimentary food and beverage during expanded happy hours, private cabana rentals, private DJ performances and a private acoustic session each day from a CJCO artist. This area was added in light of the VIP ticket selling out in 2023 to provide a new option for fans looking for a more exclusive experience. Private tables in ULTRA VIP can be purchased for a group in limited quantities.