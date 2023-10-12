Interscope Partners With Natanael Cano’s Los CT Record Label

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Interscope announced it has launched a partnership with Natanael Cano’s label, Los CT, bringing the label’s artists, including newcomer Delilah under the Interscope aegis.

Cano pioneered the corridos tumbados sound – an amalgamation of Mexican corridos with trap and traditional Mexican music in 2019 with the release of his breakthrough set Corridos Tumbados, which lingered at No.1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart for 31 weeks.

Cano launched Los CT in 2022 with his longtime manager and business partner, Ramon Emilio Hernandez and the label’s roster includes Gabito Ballesteros, Alejandro Buelna, Tyan G, Amilkar Galaviz, Luis Castillo, Nueva Era, Cocho, Herencia LP, and Delilah, among others.

“Nir, Manny, and the entire team at Interscope are the perfect partners for us to collaborate with to create the best possible opportunities for our artists,” said Cano. “I’m excited to work alongside the team at Interscope to continue to grow the Los CT movement.”

“For the last several years, Natanael Cano has shaped the future of corridos tumbados music with his own work and with the artists he’s signed and nurtured on his label,” said Nir Seroussi, Executive Vice President of Interscope. “We are so grateful that he and Emilio have brought these incredible artists to Interscope. We want to empower them by giving them all the tools they need to expand their audience and build long-term careers.”