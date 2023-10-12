Stephen Poremba Tapped As GM At Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

WILKES BARRE, PA (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the appointment of Stephen Poremba as general manager of Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

In his new role at Mohegan Sun, Poremba will oversee day-to-day operations at the venue, including programming, marketing, human resources and finance, as well as food and beverage, box office, production, maintenance, parking, security, emergency and crisis management, and more.

Poremba has been a part of the team at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for his entire two decade-career, working in a variety of roles from sports management and ticketing/box office sales to marketing and leadership roles.

He was named director of sales and marketing for Mohegan Sun Arena in 2009, overseeing naming rights renewal contracts, pouring rights and tenant partners, and assisted with various venue renovations and capital improvement projects, including premium service areas, concessions upgrades and digital signage.

“Stephen has established himself throughout the local community and region, and he possesses more than 20 years of in-depth insight into Mohegan Sun Arena that can’t be matched,” said Doug Thornton, ASM Global executive vice president, arenas, stadiums and theaters. “That, combined with his knowledge of the methodologies and strategies of ASM Global, we feel we have the best person for the job and have no doubt that the venue will see further success under his leadership.”

“I’ve called Mohegan Sun Arena home for the past 20 years, and I’m honored to be its new general manager and the first to be promoted from within the arena‘s family,” said Poremba. “I’d like to thank ASM Global and the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority Board members for their confidence in me to lead this talented team, and I look forward to this next chapter in my career and the possibilities that lie ahead.”