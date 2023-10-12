Talks Between SAG-AFTRA And AMPTP Break Down

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Despite recent hopeful signs of reaching a resolution, negotiations between major studios and the actor’s union have been suspended, both parties announced.

In a statement released late Wednesday, The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing major studios announced the suspension of talks with SAG-AFTRA, the actors union.

“After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction,” AMPTP said in the statement released Wednesday night.

The following day, SAG-AFTRA released its own statement.

“It is with profound disappointment that we report the industry CEOs have walked away from the bargaining table after refusing to counter our latest offer. We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began,” the statement from SAG-AFTRA’s TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee said.

SAG-AFTRA launched a strike in July, weeks after the Screenwriters Union went on strike in May and announced they were resuming talks with the studios in September, raising hopes that a settlement might be reached.

The union is seeking better pay, including greater participation in streaming revenue, as well as protections governing the use of generative A.I. in film and television productions.