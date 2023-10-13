Backline Announce Eventric / Master Tour App Partnership For Music Industry Mental Health Support

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Backline, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides mental health and wellness resources to the music industry and their families, announces its partnership with Eventric/Master Tour, industry-leading software focused on assisting tour management in the organization of tour logistics. Since Backline’s launch in 2019, Backline has served more than 25,000 music industry professionals and family members, and Backline is growing in its need for its services.

The partnership includes an in-app button in the Master Tour Mobile App that directs users toward mental health resources immediately. These resources include The Crisis Text Line, The National Suicide Hotline, and Backline’s suite of resources: Case Management, where Backline’s Case Managers work one-on-one with individuals to create a specific mental health plan, weekly virtual Support Groups that provide safe spaces for music industry professionals, and Wellness Offerings. The mental health button is now live within Master Tour’s platform.

This integration will now expand Backline’s critical resources to Master Tour’s user base of over 250,000+ and 55k active monthly users. Through this product feature, more music industry professionals will have direct access to essential mental health resources than ever before.

Founder and CEO Paul Bradley says, “Master Tour is genuinely honored to partner with Backline. Our introduction of mental health resources within the Master Tour Mobile App on World Mental Health Day underscores our sincere commitment to the mental well-being of music industry professionals. Together, we’re providing vital support to the talented individuals who create the music that resonates globally.”