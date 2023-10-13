Israeli-American Rapper Kosha Dillz Releases New Song In Wake Of Recent Violence

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Today (October 13), Iaraeli-American rapper Kosha Dillz shares a brand new song penned following the news of Hamas’ most recent attack on Israel. Within just a few days, Kosha Dillz (aka Rami Even-Esh) had written “Bring the Family Home” and recorded a stunning video shot in old Jewish New York on the Lower East Side that includes images of the famous Yonah Schimmel’s Knishery and the new Beastie Boys Square.

“(Saturday’s) attack will go down as one of the most horrible days in Jewish history in our lifetime,” Kosha Dillz told AllHipHop in a recent interview. “It’s a day when children and grandmothers were slaughtered, ripped from their homes and documented on social media for the world to see.” Many of Dillz’ relatives and friends have died or been kidnapped, including those at the infamous Supernova festival, where over 260 people perished.

An advocate of peace, Kosha has been elevating the stories of survivors from October 7 via social media. “I already know that there are people with historical fact sheets, but even with footage of the horror, our current world doesn’t accept it as truth. My only option of not seeing it within my own eyes is getting videos from all my followers.” Sharing real messages from his fans, followers and friends resonates with how society wishes to feel the urge to chime in with proximity. “The world seems to want to feel close to a cause, so the only way to do that is to give a platform to survivors, just like the Holocaust Museums did. This one is ours. Never again is now.”

BRING THR FAMILY HOME – LYRICS

From Kanye to Hamas, it’s all the same

Namaste

Synagogue to a Mosque

Prayer heal pain

I marched for BLM

I marched for Ukraine

But this time me and my people in the Negev need rain

See I used to get punched in the face but now I do the punching

My family heated cuz most of us died in the ovens

We went from what the F we discussing this shit disgusting

Now we hiding from our enemy children can’t eat school lunches

Addicted to the internet it shares the sickest image

I put the yarmulka on not even religious with it

Grandparents women and children you terrorist bitches get lost

Pissed off I rather be a man today

Well I say Bi…den take the billions then I ran away (ran away)

Guess what? I got time to talk to fans today

Where’s God? Who’s gonna believe in us ?

Y’all play detective! Figure out the media!

Cuz every click make a little money off the hype,

Roger Waters suck my d#ck for the rest of your life!

50 years since YK (Yom Kippur) I’ll always remember tonight, I’ll remember tonight.

CHORUS 1

Bring the family home we got the world sayin’

Cry to death or can’t sleep that’s the worst pain

I’ll remember tonight the night the world changed

The Lion just roared, y’all heard me.

Bring the family home we got the world sayin’

Cry to death or can’t sleep that’s the worst pain

I’ll remember tonight the night the world changed

The Lion just roared, y’all can’t hurt me.

VERSE 2

This is for social justice keyboard what aboutists,

For every family member murdered and wasn’t counted

I rise up for peace history shows that we offered first

when it comes to context

that’s a new trigger word

If victory in war I think my people know the time

I believe in coexisting you believe in being cosigned

The images are graphic I don’t need to be reminded

Stop sharing fake infographics new form of violence

Im trine be the great one

Dear allies don’t be the fake one

wrote ya name down it time to take

Stop using our lives for money and media clicks,

And Mia Khalifa I hope you choke on dead terrorist D#c#

Speaking out for causes he believes in is not new. Last year he dissed Kanye West on Death Con 3 when he made Nazi sympathizer statements that canceled him. The world was against anti-semitism for a moment. However, not even one year later, Jewish life and the world as we know it as a whole have been changed for eternity, with 1200+ Israelis being killed, the equivalent of 33,000+ Americans in population.

Kosha is a New Jersey native who was born to Israeli parents. He is a successful independent artist who has toured the globe with everyone from SZA to Matisyahu and is known widely for his recent appearance on VH1’s Wild ‘N Out.