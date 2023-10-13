Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Jody Williams Songs Promotes Tenasie Courtright To Creative Manager

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Jody Williams Songs announced the promotion of Tenasie Courtright to the role of Creative Manager at the music publisher.

Courtright, who joined the company in 2022, previously served as Creative Coordinator.

“Tenasie has become a very effective publisher in a short period of time and notching her up to Creative Manager was a no-brainer, just like hiring her,” stated Nina Jenkins Fisher, Senior Director, Creative. “She is enthusiastic about everything our songwriters touch and is curious about every piece of the industry. We’re lucky to have her on the team.”

Courtright is a graduate of Belmont University with a degree in music business.

