Johnny Cash’s JC Unit One Tour Bus On Display At The Ryman

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium expanded its collection of unique musical artifacts with the addition of “JC Unit One” the tour bus of country music legend Johnny Cash.

The bus is now on display outside of the Ryman, offering guests the opportunity to step inside for a close look at the piece of country music history.

Cash used the bus for his famed 1991 Highwayman Tour, transporting the country supergroup that included Cash, along with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson.

The bus is being displayed at the Ryman as part of a partnership with with the Rock Hall of Fame in Cleveland to showcase the Ryman’s significant rock and roll history.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Rock Hall and honored to have ‘JC Unit One’ at the Ryman,” said Gary Levy, Ryman Auditorium General Manager. “Johnny Cash is a music icon with significant ties to this building. It was here that he graced the Grand Ole Opry stage for the first time, where he crossed paths with June Carter Cash and where the iconic ‘Johnny Cash Show’ found its home.”

The Ryman was designated as an official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark in 2022 and launched the Rock Hall at the Ryman, a new exhibit in partnership with the Rock Hall that same year.

“While the Ryman is known as the Mother Church of Country Music, the partnership and exhibit honors the 100+ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, including Johnny Cash, who have performed on the Ryman’s hallowed stage throughout its 131-year history,” said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO, Greg Harris.