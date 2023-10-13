Songwriter Chloe Copoloff Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Position Music (distributed by Virgin Music), an indie publisher, record label and management firm – led by President and CEO Tyler Bacon, has announced the signing of songwriter Chloe Copoloff to a worldwide publishing deal.

The 25-year-old songwriter has made waves in her short career – notably, Copoloff co-wrote “PS5” with Tomorrow x Together, Alan Walker and Salem Ilese. The viral track has amassed over 180 million total streams in less than two years. Copoloff also has a co-write on Ilese’s “Time Machine,” along with credits on songs for Andi, Skydxddy, Sundial, Francis Karel, Holden Miller, Cloudy June and others. Forthcoming co-writing releases include collaborations with VIVIZ, Ashley Sienna, Dia Frampton, Culture Code, Meg DeAngelis, Francis Karel and others.

“I am so beyond excited to have signed my first publishing deal with Position. I truly didn’t think I’d find a team that hustles as hard for my career as I do. I found my champions in Joe Brooks and Jake Versluis, and I am so grateful. The team as a whole is made up of such good, supportive people. I’m honored to be a part of the Position Music family. I can’t wait to grow together,” says Copoloff.

Copoloff joins a Position Music roster that is now home to artists, songwriters, and producers such as Kyle Dion, Kid Bloom, Welshly Arms, Ryan Oakes, Kid Bloom, Layto, ¿Téo?, Judah & the Lion, Jack LaFrantz, Fantastic Negrito, TeaMarrr, Yonatan Watts, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, No Love For The Middle Child, Kyle Reynolds, Krupa, Kanner, and more. Both Joe Brooks and Jake Versluis of Position Music will be Chloe’s direct point people at the growing indie label and publisher.

“We’re thrilled Chloe is now a part of Position Music. She’s still so young and has already proven to be a writer beyond her years—co-writing the breakthrough song “PS5” from salem elise, Alan Walker and Tomorrow x Together. In addition to her impressive writing chops, Chloe brings an innate A&R instinct to the company and her sessions, which is rare and always greatly appreciated. We take pride in being a part of her quickly developing a writing career.” says Versluis, Partner, A&R, and Gaming at Position Music.