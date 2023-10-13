Taylor Swift’s Concert Film On Track To Earn More Than 100 Million In Its Opening Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift’s concert film detailing her record-breaking ‘Eras’ tour dropped a day early when it debuted on Thursday in multiple markets.

“Due to unprecedented demand, we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!” Swift shared via social media.

The film, which is drawn from footage recorded during Swift’s shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, has seen demand almost as strong as the tour itself, with presenter AMC reporting record one-day ticket sales when passes became available earlier this month.

“Audience demand for TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film has been incredible from the moment it was first announced. It took less than 24 hours for the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film to shatter AMC’s U.S. record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history. Advanced ticket sales are strong across the United States, from the largest cities to the smallest towns, and are particularly strong in premium large-screen formats like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, PRIME at AMC and other branded premium experiences,” AMC announced.

According to data compiled by The Sports Daily, the film is on track to gross $115.5 million on its opening weekend, putting it ahead of Rihanna’s Renaissance Tour movie and on par with some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

The concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at all AMC locations in the U.S. as well as AMC’s Odeon theaters in Europe.