BandLab Technologies Appoints Drew Silverstein as Senior Advisor, AI, Innovation & Strategy

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) – Singapore-based BandLab Technologies has appointed Drew Silverstein as Senior Advisor, AI, Innovation, and Strategy. According to MBW.com, Silverstein is described by BandLab as “an early pioneer in human-first AI music practices.” He will report directly to Group Chief Operations Officer (COO) Ivan Chen. BandLab Technologies is the parent company of Cakewalk, Airbit, and ReverbNation.

Silverstein was the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AI-driven music platform Amper Music and former VP of Music at Shutterstock. Amper was acquired by Shutterstock in 2020. Before Amper Music, Silverstein was an award-winning composer, producer, and songwriter for film, television, and video games in Los Angeles.

Silverstein’s appointment is a significant hire for the company’s powerful music-making app BandLab, partly built on AI-driven tech, which has recently attracted over 60 million registered users. It is claimed to be “the world’s largest social music creation platform.”

It also runs a tool called SongStarter that uses AI to allow users to generate musical “ideas,” including beats, melodies, and chord progressions, that can be built upon via the main BandLab platform.

This appointment also follows BandLab’s announcement of its support for the Human Artistry CampAIgn, becoming the first music creation platform to do so.

The company recently unveiled “a comprehensive rebrand,” launching a new corporate website as a central hub for its music technology offerings.

BandLab acquired Airbit in February this year and Reverbnation in 2021. It acquired certain assets and the complete intellectual property of Cakewalk Inc. from Gibson Brands in 2018. BandLab rebranded Cakewalk in June and unveiled new branding for the artist services platform ReverbNation in July.

News of Silverstein joining the company follows BandLab Technologies’ recent appointments of Kevin Breuner as Head of Artist Development and Education and Jessica Strassman as the Head of Industry Relations and Artist Services (Americas).

“I am thrilled to join the team and collaborate on their mission to advance human-first AI practices in music,” said Silverstein about joining BandLab Technologies.

“BandLab’s commitment to empowering creators and removing technological barriers aligns perfectly with my values and vision for the responsible integration of AI in music. I look forward to continuing this exciting journey with them.”

“We are delighted to welcome Drew to the team,” added Meng Ru Kuok, CEO and Co-founder of BandLab Technologies.

“His friendship and advice over the years have already contributed significantly to our global AI music leadership today, and this is the perfect time for him to officially join the band.

“This is a very exciting and critical moment as it relates to empowering users with new technology, and this appointment comes at an essential time for our initiatives to empower and protect creators.”