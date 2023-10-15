Danish Jelling Musikfestival Celebrates Record Profit For 2023

DENMARK (vip-booking) – The Danish Jelling Musikfestival has kicked off successfully after the COVID-19 pause. It has been so successful that the 2023 edition yielded the highest profit since the inaugural festival in 1989. The festival is organized by a foundation called Festivalfonden af 2006, which has a 5 member Board and approximately 10 full-time employees.

The multitude of attendees at this year’s Jelling Music Festival achieved an unprecedented record, resulting in a profit of 8,003,120 Danish kroner (1.12M USD).

According to festival organizers, a total of 37,200 wristbands were issued this year, encompassing both attendees and volunteers; amongst this year’s headliners were Westlife, Lewis Capaldi, Shakin Stevens and Danish pop artist Andreas Odbjerg and Lukas Graham.

The festival saw the involvement of nearly 6700 volunteers.

“With the announcement of this year’s fantastic record surplus, all the festival’s valuable contributors will hopefully feel the impact deep down to their toes, knowing that their participation makes a huge difference throughout the year. The surplus can energize communities across the country like never before. Everyone who participated has every reason to be proud,” says Director Line Mosfelt.

Concurrently, with this year’s profit announcement, the Jelling Music Festival has initiated an application process to allocate the funds.

This application period is open until November 19, 2023. Subsequently, a committee formed for this purpose will convene to review applications in alignment with the festival association’s objectives. The entire profit will be allocated within the following year.

Applications and their intended purposes will require approval from the tax authorities before disbursement, anticipated to occur during the early months of 2024.