Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
AWARDS & BENEFITS Breaking News Business News Conference News Industry News
Hypebot Is Giving Away 10 Free Badges To Music Tectonics Conference

Hypebot Is Giving Away 10 Free Badges To Music Tectonics Conference

Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
15 0

(Hypebot) – Hypebot has partnered with the Music Tectonics Conference being held this October 24-26 in Santa Monica, CA, to give away ten free badges to the event.

Each badge is currently valued at $350.

Music Tectonics is a leading conference for music innovation attended by music tech executives, founders, investors, labels, and more. Hear from and network with leaders from Spotify, Splice, Riot Games, SoundCloud, Tidal, TuneCore, ONErpm, BandLab, Solana, Sony Ventures, Moises, Endel, Downtown Music, Plus 8 Equity, Amazon Music, LANDR, Billboard, Waverley Capital, MIDiA Research, and more.

MIDiA’s Tatiana Cirisano will deliver the keynote address.

Enter to win one of 10 Music Tectonics Conference badges by October 16th using this form.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now