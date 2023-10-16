Sam Hunt Announces Outskirts Tour For 2024

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated country star Sam Hunt shared the details of his forthcoming Outskirts Tour, which is set to hit the ground running in early 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on February 2nd and concludes at Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, on April 13th.

Along the way, the five-time Grammy nominee and Diamond-selling country artist will perform in markets such as Nashville, Louisville, Milwaukee, Savannah, and Columbus, Ohio, among others.

Special guests announced for the Outskirts Tour include multi-platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 18 at 10 AM local time.

2/22/2024 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

2/23/2024 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

2/24/2024 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

3/1/2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

3/2/2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/3/2024 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

3/14/2024 – Sioux City, IA – Tyson Events Center

3/15/2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

3/16/2024 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

3/21/2024 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

3/22/2024 – Duluth, MN – Amsoil Arena

3/23/2024 – Grand Forks, ND – Ralph Engelstad Arena

4/4/2024 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

4/5/2024 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

4/11/2024 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

4/12/2024 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

4/13/2024 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena