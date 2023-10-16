Disturbed Announces ‘Take Back Your Life’ 2024 North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed announces their 23-date Take Back Your Life 2024 North American tour, which will kick off in Peoria, IL, on January 19. The tour will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Plush and is produced by Live Nation.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday (October 17) at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday (October 20) at 10am local time.

Disturbed’s recent 2023 summer tour was the group’s most successful yet and scored the band a career-high amphitheater attendance. The band’s 36-date tour sold 336,000 tickets, making 2023 the biggest year of the band’s touring career.

Disturbed’s eighth full-length album Divisive is out now via Reprise Records. Over the last year, the quartet cut tracks with producer Drew Fulk (Motionless In White, Lil Peep, Highly Suspect) in Nashville, TN. After Donegan shared initial ideas with the rest of the group, they locked in like never before with the groove as the backbone.

Drummer Mike Wengren bolted down some of the strongest and boldest rhythms of their career punctuated by John Moyer’s bass. Together, the musicians collectively conjured the focus and fire of their seminal early output augmented by airtight songcraft and a heightened level of musical chemistry that could only be forged by years of writing and touring together.

Divisive has already produced three No. 1 singles at Rock Radio with “Hey You”, “Bad Man”, and “Unstoppable”. Up next is Disturbed’s duet with Ann Wilson “Don’t Tell Me”. Disturbed has now chalked up 17 number 1 songs at Rock Radio at Billboard and Mediabase.

Disturbed, Falling In Reverse and Plush

Jan 19 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center

Jan 22 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

Jan 23 – Green Bay, WI at Resch Center

Jan 25 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

Jan 27 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

Jan 29 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena

Jan 31 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Feb 02 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

Feb 05 – Evansville, IN at Ford Center

Feb 06 – Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

Feb 08 – Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Feb 10 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb 13 – Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

Feb 15 – Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena

Feb 17 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Feb 19 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

Feb 20 – Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb 22 – Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena

Feb 24 – Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb 26 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center

Feb 29 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

Mar 2 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

Mar 3 – Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood