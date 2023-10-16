Guy Clark’s Family Launches Guy Clark LLC To Oversee His Businesses And IP

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The family of the late Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Guy Clark announced the launch of Guy Clark, LLC to oversee his intellectual property, businesses, and legacy.

Clark, who was a member of Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member, and an Academy of Country Music Poet’s Award honoree, died in 2016 at the age of 74 after a battle with lymphoma.

During his career, Clark penned hits for artists such as Brad Paisley, Alan Jackson, Vice Gill, Bobby Bare, and Johnny Cash, who named his 1977 album “The Last Gunfighter Ballad” after the Guy Clark song of the same name.

Launched by Clark’s grandchildren, Dylan Clark and Ellie Clark Morell, Guy Clark LLC is managed by a board of directors that includes Dylan Clark, Tamara Saviano, Rodney Crowell, Verlon Thompson and Scott Robinson. Saviano will oversee day-to-day operations and will serve as the venture’s creative manager.

“The goal of Guy Clark, LLC is to expand and cultivate Guy’s legacy, to continue to bring the creative products developed by Guy Clark to present and future fans, and to manage intellectual property rights on Guy’s creative properties,” the family said in a joint statement.