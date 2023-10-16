OVG''s Acrisure Arena Strikes A Sponsorship Deal With Silvercrest Advertising

(CelebrityAccess) — Acrisure Arena, home to the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds, announced the formation of a new multi-year sponsorship deal with the technology-based marketing company Silvercrest Advertising.

Under the terms of the deal, Silvercrest Advertising will become the official and exclusive naming rights partner of the Premium Level at Acrisure Arena, which will be known as the Silvercrest Level.

The Silvercrest Level includes 20 premium executive suites, including panoramic views of the 11,000-capacity arena, as well as the Verizon Lounge; the UBS Club; along with premium bars including the newly named Lexus Club and Ciroc Lounge.

Additionally, as an official naming rights partner of Acrisure Arena’s Premium Level, Silvercrest will be featured in branding integrations including permanent interior and exterior signs during all events and on the arena’s electronic signs, including the LED ring around the arena.

Oak View Group, the owners and operators of the arena, helped to broker the agreement with Silvercrest Advertising.

“Our company has a lot in common with Acrisure Arena. We are both the first of our kind in the greater Palm Springs area, we offer a world-class experience with state-of-the-art service, and we are very multi-functional – providing everything required to fulfill your media, marketing and manufacturing needs.” He added, “I’m thrilled to support and have our brand be a part of both the Arena and the Firebirds franchise. Together, we represent the big, bold, and impactful future of our Valley,” said Silvercrest Advertising Founder and CEO, William Rodriguez.

“We’re honored to team up with a prestigious Coachella Valley-based business and work to promote goodwill within the community,” said John Page, Senior Vice President, Acrisure Arena, AHL Team & OVG360 Facilities. “The Silvercrest Level offers the most premium amenities of the arena and we’re pleased to have William and the Silvercrest Advertising team onboard as partners.”