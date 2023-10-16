Spotify Adds Personalized Multi-Artist Merch Hub

(HYPEBOT) – Spotify has made changes in recent months designed to help artists sell more merch, including a Shopify integration and a Merch tab on Artists’ Pages. Now, the streamer has added a Merch Hub that surfaces a broad selection of merch based on a user’s listening habits.

Spotify said that the merch tab on artist pages led to a 22% increase in sales and highlighted artist merch sales as an opportunity during its upcoming annual Spotify Wrapped campaign.

To locate the new Merch Hub, users click on the “Merch” tile on the search page or type “Merch” into the search bar.

“The new merch hub on Spotify is the first-ever merch shopping experience that is tailored to an individual’s listening habits and fandom,” said Heather Ellis, Product Marketing Manager, Fan Monetization at Spotify. “Spotify pulls personalized recommendations for you, specifically, into your merch hub experience, so offerings from your favorite artists find you – not the other way around.”

Amazon Music has also been adding opportunities to help artists sell more merch, including a recent partnership with top global live music discovery service Bandsintown.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.