Taylor Swift’s Movie ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Breaks Box Office Records With $96M Opening Weekend

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Internationally beloved treasure Taylor Swift and her movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has had huge box office earnings in its opening week. It is the highest-grossing film in North America for an opening weekend on record and one of the year’s highest-grossing openings.

Initially, TheSportsDaily projected Swift’s movie to make $115.5M on its opening weekend, with Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour movie having only a 7% chance to make more. These projections put Swift’s movie in the same range as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse.

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily, said: “The projected box office figures for Taylor Swift’s Era Tour movie are nothing short of spectacular, with a solid chance of grossing over $115.5 million on its opening weekend; Swift’s movie is not only overshadowing Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour movie but also aligning with high-grossing blockbuster films. The odds reflect the commercial competitiveness and the high stakes involved in this new wave of concert films. It’s interesting to see where music meets cinema, creating a lucrative venture for artists and the industry alike. This trend is not just a fleeting phase but seems to be the evolving landscape of entertainment, where the fusion of live music and cinematic experience is captivating audiences worldwide.”

The film missed the projected money mark but only by a little. CNBC reports that the film grossed between $95 and $97M during its opening weekend. The figure is based on the estimated attendance of 4.8M ticket buyers. AMC Theatres had close to the same estimate, stating on Sunday (October 15) that the film raked in approximately $95M – $97M in box office for the USA and Canada.

The Eras Tour film that debuted on Friday (October 13) has already set a new advanced sales record, with AMC noting that it sold more than $100M in advance tickets globally.

The box office takings are the most any concert movie has made in the past 50 years.

Woodstock holds the record with “an inflation-adjusted box office gross of more than $270 million,” the Los Angeles Times notes.

The Eras Tour movie made nearly $32M in international sales. According to CNN, it was No. 1 at the box office in the UK, Mexico, Australia, Germany and the Philippines.

In addition, IMAX hit a high note at the box office with a $13M debut for the film, making it the biggest IMAX opening ever for a film by a musical artist – concert or documentary. The released earned $11M in North America on IMAX and $2M overseas.

“The impressive numbers we’re seeing with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are usually reserved for Hollywood blockbusters, demonstrating how demand for the IMAX Experience has expanded beyond our core audience,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “With this film, Swift has created an experience that is cinematic in every sense of the word — dazzling, immersive, and undeniably joyous — and in the sound and scope of IMAX it’s the closest thing to being at the concert itself.”

Distributed domestically by AMC and Variance and internationally by Trafalgar, the film opened on 613 IMAX screens worldwide. The film will open in IMAX in additional international markets on October 26 and November 3.

Swift announced the movie in August 2023, posting on her official Instagram (IG) account that tickets were already on sale. The film is set to be released in South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Malaysia on November 3.

“It took less than 24 hours for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film to shatter AMC’s US record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history,” AMC said earlier this month.

The movie has been a continuation of her stage show, with fans singing, dancing, dressing up, and sharing friendship bracelets in the aisles of the theaters. Directed by Sam Wrench, the almost 3-hour movie was filmed over three nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles over the Summer.

The Eras tour began in Spring 2023 and will continue well into 2024. The tour has been boosting economies in major cities. Ridership on public transit spiked and hotel occupancy increased. The cultural phenomenon and her Swiftie fanbase even caused seismic activity that equaled a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.